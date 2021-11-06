Parents turn loss of child into action to help others

The heart condition can be genetic or brought on by another condition, such as coronary artery disease in adults. In children, dilated cardiomyopathy is the most common form with an exact cause difficult to identify in most cases.

Just as she was about to hit six months, Ellis Ann stopped eating as much and her parents found they had to force bottles on her. A trip to her pediatrician revealed an ear infection and that Ellis Ann wasn’t thriving as she had been. She had no fever, however, and was all smiles at the doctor’s office. She was prescribed Amoxicillin and her feeding improved as the days went on.

A week after her doctor’s appointment, Ellis Ann stopped breathing and was rushed to the hospital. Her heart was enlarged three times the normal size for a 6-month-old. She died on Nov. 1, shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

A year to the day after Ellis Ann died they learned they were expecting their third child. Mae is now 3 years old. Not a day goes by they don’t think about their sweet Ellis Ann.