Parents turn loss of child into action to help others

When David Cosby headed to his daughter’s graveside to mark the fifth year since her passing, he didn’t expect a lot of company.
But his wife, Megan, wanted him to be surrounded by friends, feeling like fathers who have lost children sometimes don’t get as much support as mothers. So that morning she sent out a text message to friends the couple have made during their 12 years living in Dothan, and without hesitation a group of men showed up on the afternoon of Nov. 1 with pink balloons.
It was a special moment, David said.
When 6-month-old Ellis Ann Cosby died on Nov. 1, 2016, her parents had never heard of pediatric cardiomyopathy and didn’t understand how they had lost their normally happy baby who smiled for everyone she met.
But they learned all they could in the months after Ellis Ann’s death. They had genetic testing and echocardiograms done on them and their older daughter, Harper, who was around 3 at the time. They reached out to the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation based in New Jersey and were referred to a specialist from Columbia University who reviewed Ellis Ann’s medical records as well as the family’s genetic test results. Nothing stood out to indicate a family link. Ellis Ann’s condition was likely brought on by a viral infection that caused an inflammation of the heart known as myocarditis, which can permanently damage the heart muscle.
“She was like 99 percentile, thriving, everything was great,” Megan said.
All their new-found knowledge didn’t change the loss. So, in January 2017 they created the EAC Foundation in honor of Ellis Ann.
“We just didn’t know what else to do,” Megan said. “At that point, we were like we’ve got to find something good out of this.”
Their families were on board and their friends were amazing, helping the couple plan events and secure donations.
In the last five years, the nonprofit foundation has raised nearly $100,000 for the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation with the bulk designated for medical research. They have provided Owlet monitors and smart socks for families and care packages for grieving families. The foundation has issued grants through the Dothan Pediatric Subspecialty Clinic to help cover the medical costs for families facing pediatric cardiomyopathy. They’re working with a cardiologist there to secure a hypertension unit for the clinic.
The foundation has raised money through silent auctions and a golf tournament held at the Highland Oaks golf course.
Cardiomyopathy occurs in both children and adults. It is a chronic disease of the heart muscle, which becomes enlarged and thickens preventing the heart from contracting and relaxing as it should, according to the Children’s Cardiomyopathy Foundation’s website. The heart can’t pump blood as efficiently and in advanced stages irregular heartbeats and even heart failure can occur.
The heart condition can be genetic or brought on by another condition, such as coronary artery disease in adults. In children, dilated cardiomyopathy is the most common form with an exact cause difficult to identify in most cases.
Just as she was about to hit six months, Ellis Ann stopped eating as much and her parents found they had to force bottles on her. A trip to her pediatrician revealed an ear infection and that Ellis Ann wasn’t thriving as she had been. She had no fever, however, and was all smiles at the doctor’s office. She was prescribed Amoxicillin and her feeding improved as the days went on.
A week after her doctor’s appointment, Ellis Ann stopped breathing and was rushed to the hospital. Her heart was enlarged three times the normal size for a 6-month-old. She died on Nov. 1, shortly after being admitted to the hospital.
A year to the day after Ellis Ann died they learned they were expecting their third child. Mae is now 3 years old. Not a day goes by they don’t think about their sweet Ellis Ann.
David and Megan said the support they’ve received over the years has been tremendous. Friends and neighbors mowed their grass and planted pink flowers in their yard during the days and weeks following Ellis Ann’s death. They’ve shown up for fundraisers and found donations for gift bags. They’ve participated in the golf tournament, and they’ve shown up with pink balloons.
“I think people are just innately good and they want to do something to get involved and help,” Megan said. “Dothan is just one of a kind because they went above and beyond.”
