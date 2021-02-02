Parrish has ‘utmost confidence’ in next Dothan police chief

A copious amount of handshakes, well wishes, congratulations, and thank-yous defined the morning as retiring Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish was honored for his dedicated service to the community and his successor Police Maj. Will Benny’s appointment was unanimously approved at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
Parrish started working for the Dothan Police Department when he was just 22 years old as a detention officer and worked his way up through the ranks over the years until he was appointed chief in 2015.
“It's just been an honor and a privilege to have served,” Parrish said after Tuesday’s meeting.
Forming relationships with members of the community and colleagues, he said, “and being able to have an impact on the direction that the department was going in was probably the most rewarding thing as the chief.”
The lobby on the second-floor of the Dothan Civic Center was filled with people showing support and appreciation for Parrish – a testament to his impact on the community. Commissioners, department heads, and city officials also took turns praising his commitment to his role during and after the meeting.
“He has just done a fabulous, fabulous job,” City Manager Kevin Cowper said during a presentation. “On a personal level, one thing I don’t worry about is knowing that we’re safe in this community and laws are being enforced.”
Involvement in getting the Wiregrass Public Safety Center constructed, collaborating with others to help form the Wiregrass Pet Adoption and Rescue Center, and helping bridge the gap between the police force and the community were among the highlights of his career as chief, Parrish said.
The WPARC has been a passion project for Parrish, who said he will continue to stay involved until the facility opens. Benny will take over as de facto treasurer and secretary when he formally assumes the position of chief on Feb. 27.
While policing has changed since Parrish was first handed a revolver and night stick, there are many continuing challenges for all law enforcement, Parrish said.
“Obviously, some work needs to be done in the country with more emphasis on community engagement and bridging the gap and it needs to start within the school systems at an early age,” Parrish said, adding that community engagement is a key component of the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.
Parrish believes Benny is up to the challenge as his successor.
“I have the utmost confidence in his ability to continue to move the department forward,” Parrish said. “He's got a great leadership team around him and I have no doubt that it's going to continue to improve the police department.”
Benny was selected by a panel of city officials who agreed that he was the best fit for the role.
Benny has more than 25 years of experience with police departments. He began his career in 1995 as a jail security officer and has risen through the ranks to his current position of major, which is a position that serves as assistant chief of police.
“It's definitely an advantage coming from within an organization, just knowing the structure and the personnel involved,” Benny said on Tuesday. “I think we can get to work Day One. Steve Parrish has laid an excellent foundation for this department and we’ll continue to grow and build on that and move forward.”
Benny said he was humbled and honored to be selected to lead the department, and says he will hold himself accountable for its success moving forward.