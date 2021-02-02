Parrish has ‘utmost confidence’ in next police chief

Involvement in getting the Wiregrass Public Safety Center constructed, collaborating with others to help form the Wiregrass Pet Adoption and Rescue Center, and helping bridge the gap between the police force and the community were among the highlights of his career as chief, Parrish said.

The WPARC has been a passion project for Parrish, who said he will continue to stay involved until the facility opens. Benny will take over as de facto treasurer and secretary when he formally assumes the position of chief on Feb. 27.

While policing has changed since Parrish was first handed a revolver and night stick, there are many continuing challenges for all law enforcement, Parrish said.

“Obviously, some work needs to be done in the country with more emphasis on community engagement and bridging the gap and it needs to start within the school systems at an early age,” Parrish said, adding that community engagement is a key component of the Wiregrass Public Safety Center.

Parrish believes Benny is up to the challenge as his successor.

“I have the utmost confidence in his ability to continue to move the department forward,” Parrish said. “He's got a great leadership team around him and I have no doubt that it's going to continue to improve the police department.”