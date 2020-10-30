Part of Westgate Parkway to close for railroad upgrades

A part of Westgate Parkway between Technology Drive and Denton Road will be closed several days for railroad upgrades, according to a release from the city of Dothan.

The scheduled closure begins on Sunday, Nov. 8, at 8 a.m. while Southern Commercial Development, a CSX Transportation sub-contractor, performs upgrades. “No Truck” routes will not be enforced in affected areas and detours will be in place to reroute traffic on U.S. Hwy. 431 and U.S. Hwy. 231 to Ross Clark Circle.

The part of the road is expected to be closed until Thursday, Nov. 12.

The Dothan City Schools transportation division will be rerouting bus traffic during this time.

