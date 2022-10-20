Participation sought for Dothan's downtown Brownfields program

Dothan officials hope a public briefing Thursday will draw participation in a Brownfields redevelopment initiative that could energize revitalization along the city’s North Oates Street/Montgomery Highway corridor.

Before a group of about 30 people gathered at the Dothan Houston County Library downtown, Doug Bullock of Bullock Environmental, a Birmingham environmental firm, provided an explanation of the Brownfields designation and how participation in the program can benefit landowners who may not be aware of contamination issues on their property.

Through voluntary participation in a Brownfields program, a property owner’s parcel would be tested for contamination, and should problems be identified, owners could apply for other funding programs to clean up the contamination, Bullock said.

Bob Wilkerson, senior planner for the City of Dothan, offered a real-case scenario that unfolded locally under the Brownfields program.

An assessment of property near Aunt Katie’s Community Garden identified high levels of arsenic at the former site of a power substation. Through the program, the scope of the contamination was assessed, and the site cleaned. The initiative cost about $90,000 in grant funds.

As a result, the garden was able to expand its footprint and increase its output.

Participation is voluntary, but the benefits to the landowner can be substantial if contamination is found on the property, as their participation in the program provides opportunities for grants to fund cleanup.

Without participation in a Brownfields program, a property own whose land is found to be contaminated would likely have to bear the costs of assessment and removal themselves.

Property owners along the Highway 231 corridor from Main Street to Reeves Street should contact Wilkerson in the Dothan Planning and Development office to apply.