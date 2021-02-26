 Skip to main content
Parts of Eastgate Park driveway will close next week for paving prep
Dog days of Summer feature (copy)

Ruger, a silver Labrador Retriever, receives a drink of water from his owner Lance Vandenburg while playing at the Eastgate Park dog park on a hot day in August 2020.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Parts of Eastgate Park’s driveway will soon be paved.

The portion of the driveway from Eastgate Lodge to the dog park as well as the archery range will be closed from Tuesday to Friday while Dothan’s Public Works Department prepares the area for paving, according to a City of Dothan press release.

Dog park patrons are asked to park in the lodge parking lot and walk their dogs to the park entrance during that time.

