Parts of Eastgate Park driveway will close next week for paving prep

Parts of Eastgate Park’s driveway will soon be paved.
The portion of the driveway from Eastgate Lodge to the dog park as well as the archery range will be closed from Tuesday to Friday while Dothan’s Public Works Department prepares the area for paving, according to a City of Dothan press release.
Dog park patrons are asked to park in the lodge parking lot and walk their dogs to the park entrance during that time.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
