Patriot Day speaker recounts 9/11 attack on the Pentagon

“After a couple of hours the senior leader arrived and told all of us to go home and make contact with our supervisors,” Bischoff said. “Was my supervisor even still alive? Did he go to the supply office in my stead? I didn’t know.”

He went home and tried making phone calls to his parents and other family members to let them know he was still alive, but the phone lines were jammed.

For 12 hours he sat there and watched television, waiting to be able to make contact. He finally reached his supervisor, who told him he needed to be at the Pentagon the next morning.

When he arrived, the Pentagon was still on fire. He walked in, got his ID checked, and found his supervisor.

“The first thing he asked me is, have you contacted your family? I said no, sir, I couldn’t get out,” Bischoff said. His supervisor told him to find a dedicated line and call them now.

When he got ahold of his sister-in-law he said “I’ve only got a minute, I’m OK, let everybody know.”

Then he walked out into the Pentagon’s five-acre courtyard, where he looked over something he never expected to see in his whole life.