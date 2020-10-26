Patterson speaks to Luncheon Pilots

Lisa Patterson (left), Pilot International Treasurer and a member of the Prattville Pilot Club, spoke to the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise, during founder’s month and members were reminded of the 99-year history of the Pilot organization.

Pilot International was chartered on Oct 18, 1921, in Macon, Georgia, by 40 local business women. The name “Pilot” was inspired by the mighty riverboat pilots of that day that represented leadership and guidance.

The pilot principles are friendship and service; the motto is “True Course Ever”, the colors are green for life and vigor and gold for sincerity of purpose and the emblem is a riverboat pilot’s wheel with eight spokes. The 100th year celebration is scheduled for July 7-10, 2021, in Atlanta.

Shown with Patterson is the LPCE President-Elect Bonnie Gilmore. To find out more about joining the Luncheon Pilot Club contact Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.