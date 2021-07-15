Patti Rutland Jazz launches new era as Alabama Dance Works

Patti Rutland Jazz is now Alabama Dance Works, casting aside any confusion that they’re a jazz band.

“I feel like it really elevates us in the state, in the city,” Artistic Director Christina Hicks said. “A lot of people have no idea what it is. When they hear Patti Rutland Jazz, they think it’s a jazz band or something. Now, you know what we do; it’s a dance company.”

It was time, Hicks said, for the studio and dance company to enter a new stage of growth. A public announcement of the new name was made over social media Wednesday afternoon.

Patti Rutland Jazz was founded in 1981 by Patti Rutland Simpson. Over the years, the studio and amateur dance company evolved into a nonprofit outreach program for school children and a professional dance company. Simpson retired as PRJ’s artistic director in 2018 but remains on the board of directors, and her son, Sam Simpson, still dances and teaches with the company.

Eventually, there will be a new sign on West Main Street to mark the name change at the studio and a new website, www.aldanceworks.com.

