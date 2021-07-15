Patti Rutland Jazz launches new era as Alabama Dance Works

Patti Rutland Jazz is now Alabama Dance Works, casting aside any confusion that they’re a jazz band.
“I feel like it really elevates us in the state, in the city,” Artistic Director Christina Hicks said. “A lot of people have no idea what it is. When they hear Patti Rutland Jazz, they think it’s a jazz band or something. Now, you know what we do; it’s a dance company.”
It was time, Hicks said, for the studio and dance company to enter a new stage of growth. A public announcement of the new name was made over social media Wednesday afternoon.
Patti Rutland Jazz was founded in 1981 by Patti Rutland Simpson. Over the years, the studio and amateur dance company evolved into a nonprofit outreach program for school children and a professional dance company. Simpson retired as PRJ’s artistic director in 2018 but remains on the board of directors, and her son, Sam Simpson, still dances and teaches with the company.
Eventually, there will be a new sign on West Main Street to mark the name change at the studio and a new website, www.aldanceworks.com.
Alabama Dance Works is still a nonprofit performing arts group with a professional dance company of 11 paid dancers who train and perform three shows a year. It will still have the educational outreach program BEYONDance, working with local school children and developmentally disabled adults. And it will still have a dance studio focused on dance education.
But, Hicks said, Alabama Dance Works also hopes to develop partnerships with other performing arts groups from theater, dance, and music to host an annual performing arts festival.
The Impact Project will have its inaugural event on Aug. 7, a one-night event for this first year at the Dothan Civic Center starting at 7 p.m.
Local performance groups have been invited to participate, and Hicks hopes the event will morph into a full festival with multiple venues and more variety in the types of performances, including those from groups outside the area. She envisions something similar to the Spoleto Festival in Charleston, South Carolina – a weeklong performance festival that features orchestras, dance companies, theater groups, bands, and other performers.
“Our hope is for it to grow into something that is multiple days, and we have a lot of different opportunities for our community arts organizations to show what they have, what they do,” Hicks said.
The inaugural Impact event will feature performances by Alabama Dance Works, the Southeast Alabama Community Theatre, Southeast Alabama Dance Company, Troy University theater faculty as well as local singers.
Alabama Dance Works is bringing in dancer Eugene Peabody from Broadway’s “The Lion King” to teach a master dance class for dancers of all ages on the morning of Aug. 7. While the master class costs $30, the Impact event that evening will be free thanks to partnerships with the Wiregrass Foundation, City of Dothan, and businessman Mike Schmitz.
“We just feel like this is the opportunity for us to start bringing more to the arts and culture sector of Dothan,” Hicks said. “We’ve done so many different things in trying to make long-term plans on how to revive and create a new cultural hub downtown with all the different organizations. I feel like this a first step kind of situation where everybody can get together and show the best of their best.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer