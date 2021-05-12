Paul Hornsby recounts music career in memoir

Paul Hornsby may not be as recognizable as some of Southern rock’s greatest musicians but chances are he had a hand in their music.
“I’m not famous but I have hung out with famous people,” Hornsby said.
Best known for the work he did with Capricorn Records in Macon, Georgia, during the 1970s, Hornsby is often referred to as one of the fathers of Southern rock.
The New Brockton native played in the band Hour Glass with Gregg and Duane Allman. He produced the album “Fire on the Mountain” for the Charlie Daniels Band.
Hornsby not only produced The Marshall Tucker Band’s self-titled debut album, he was also a recording engineer on the album and played keyboards and organ on the tracks recorded at Capricorn Records. That’s Hornsby you hear playing piano on singles like “Can’t You See” and “Heard it in a Love Song.”
At 76, Hornsby still engineers and produces music through his Muscadine Recording Studio in Macon. He still performs and still visits his family’s farm in rural Coffee County. He was inducted into both the Georgia and Alabama Music Hall of Fame. A few years ago, New Brockton hosted a “Paul Hornsby Day,” and he was the guest of honor at the Wiregrass Blues Festival.
And after years of contemplating a memoir, Hornsby collaborated with music writer Michael Buffalo Smith to put his musical career in words. The memoir – “Fix it in the Mix” – was released earlier this year.
Published by Mercer University Press, “Fix it in the Mix” is part of Mercer’s Music and the American South book series. The memoir includes a foreword by Charlie Daniels, written before Daniels died last year.
Hornsby will be in the Wiregrass May 18-19 to do book signings and talk about his career. He’ll sign copies of his memoir at Porter Hardware in downtown Dothan on Tuesday around 9 a.m. before leaving to attend an Enterprise Rotary meeting at noon. He’ll be back in Dothan Tuesday at 7 p.m. to sign books, answer questions and even perform with local musicians at The Thirsty Pig on South St. Andrews Street. Wednesday, he’ll be a guest at the Dothan Kiwanis Club at noon.
Born near Elba in the home of his maternal grandparents and raised on his parents’ farm, Hornsby recounts some of his childhood in the book. As a child, he took piano lessons just to get out of one of his classes early. His father, Ed Hornsby, was an old-time fiddle player and bought the future producer his first guitar – a used Gibson – for $15.
He spent years playing with different bands and teaching guitar lessons in Tuscaloosa to get by. Hornsby spent a few years in California with the band Hour Glass, but the band broke up after a few albums. By 1970, Hornsby was recruited for the house band at Capricorn Records in Georgia. Eventually, he started engineering and producing.
At Capricorn, he helped mold the sound that became known as Southern rock. It was a sound he and his friends had been playing for years – a musical stew of blues, rhythm and blues and country.
“There was nothing new about any one of those ingredients, but the way it was put together was unique,” Hornsby said.
Capricorn closed around 1980. For 10 years, Hornsby was a part of shaping a sound that’s still around today.
“You never seem to know when you’re making history,” he said. “You never know. Mainly, we were doing one record at a time. … You’re just hoping that it’s as good as or better than the previous one.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.