Paul Hornsby recounts music career in memoir

Paul Hornsby may not be as recognizable as some of Southern rock’s greatest musicians but chances are he had a hand in their music.

“I’m not famous but I have hung out with famous people,” Hornsby said.

Best known for the work he did with Capricorn Records in Macon, Georgia, during the 1970s, Hornsby is often referred to as one of the fathers of Southern rock.

The New Brockton native played in the band Hour Glass with Gregg and Duane Allman. He produced the album “Fire on the Mountain” for the Charlie Daniels Band.

Hornsby not only produced The Marshall Tucker Band’s self-titled debut album, he was also a recording engineer on the album and played keyboards and organ on the tracks recorded at Capricorn Records. That’s Hornsby you hear playing piano on singles like “Can’t You See” and “Heard it in a Love Song.”

At 76, Hornsby still engineers and produces music through his Muscadine Recording Studio in Macon. He still performs and still visits his family’s farm in rural Coffee County. He was inducted into both the Georgia and Alabama Music Hall of Fame. A few years ago, New Brockton hosted a “Paul Hornsby Day,” and he was the guest of honor at the Wiregrass Blues Festival.