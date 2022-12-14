Paul Weeks receives 2022 Lasting Purpose Award

Paul Weeks of Dothan was recently honored by Life University for his contribution of “time, talent, and treasure” to Life University and the chiropractic profession.

Out of over 1,600 candidates, Weeks, a 1998 graduate of Life University, was selected to receive the Lasting Purpose Award at the event in Atlanta, Georgia.

Weeks is the founder of Dothan Spine and Specialty and has used his talents in a variety of ways to improve the health of local athletes and Wiregrass residents.

Recently he started a program with Rehobeth High School and Pike County High School focusing on the optimized health of athletes through weekly adjustments. He traveled to each school during football season.

“It’s important to me to be involved in the community on a grassroots level and what better way to do that than working with area youth,” said Weeks, the recent recipient of Life University’s 2022 Annual Lasting Purpose: To Do Award. This coveted award honors a selected chiropractor nominated across a national level.

Weeks graduated with a Doctorate in Chiropractic from Life University in 1998. He practiced in Memphis, Tennessee, until 2004, when he and his family relocated to Dothan. He purchased Dothan Chiropractic Clinic from Raymond Lindsey who founded the practice in 1947. In 2015 the clinic was renamed Dothan Spine and Specialty LLC. Weeks has a special interest in spinal biomechanics, integrated therapies, and sports chiropractic.

He and his wife Mary enjoy spending time with their grown children and traveling.

Weeks serves on the Life University Alumni Board of Directors Executive Committee and the Life University President’s Circle. He is a member of the Alabama Chiropractic Association, the International Chiropractic Association, PEAK certified from Life University, and a certified Chiropractic Sports Medicine Specialist. He is the winner of the 2019 Impact Award and 2022 Lasting Purpose Award from Life University.