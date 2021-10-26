PawsFest raises needed funds for Headland shelter

HEADLAND – Faye is a spunky escape artist and takes pride in her ability to push open gates.
Peg is an older dog and becomes a bit gruff whenever a potential adopter visits, but she’s a sucker for belly rubs anytime a teenage volunteer shows up.
And Bel, skittish with new people despite her sweet demeanor, has made huge strides since she arrived at the shelter. The black-and-tan dog had been living in woods near a residential area when she appeared in a homeowner’s yard. Sensing the dog needed help the homeowner followed her into the woods, discovering Bel’s puppies including one that had become lodged in a stump.
“They all have a story,” said Jo Geisler, a board member and volunteer with C.H.A.R.M. – City of Headland Animal Rescue Mission.
The dogs at C.H.A.R.M. were all strays picked up by Headland Animal Control. They may never be perfect cuddly lap dogs, but Geisler believes there’s a perfect home out there for each of them.
On Saturday, C.H.A.R.M. will host the fundraiser PawsFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the square in Headland. Proceeds from the event are used to buy dog food, pet supplies, cleaning products, medical care and to maintain the three-year-old shelter.
The Headland shelter can house 10 dogs at a time, and Geisler said the shelter doesn’t get a lot of puppies. Being the dogs are all strays, they have normally passed that adorable puppy stage by the time they come into the shelter. Most were likely turned out by owners, she said.
“They weren’t confined for one thing; they were just left to roam,” Geisler said. “Most of them have some baggage. Most of them have had no training. Most have never ridden in a car – a car is a foreign thing to them.”
This is the 14th year for PawsFest. Last year’s fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, making this year’s fundraiser even more important for the shelter and the all-volunteer group that helps the city’s Animal Control manage it.
PawsFest is free to attend, but there is a charge to participate in some activities, like the popular dog pageant and pet parade. It costs $20 to enter your dog in the pageant, which has drawn up to 40 participants in the past. The pageant, which starts around 11:30 a.m., is for dogs of all sizes with prizes awarded for XS-S, M-L, XL and Overall Winner. Dogs can be dressed in costumes or not, and their humans are also invited to dress up. Visit www.charmheadland.org for details and for registration forms.
Those attending PawsFest are encouraged to bring lawn chairs for seating as bleachers will not be available this year as in the past. The event is pet friendly, but dogs need to be event friendly and good with other dogs and people. Dogs need to be kept on short leashes and close to owners at all times. Retractable leashes are not allowed, and attendees are asked to respect another dog’s personal space.
Vendors will be on hand during the event and a drawing will be held with three prizes available to win: a weekend at a cottage in Laguna Beach, a Yeti cooler and a Rubbermaid Gatorade cooler. Tickets for the drawing are $5 each or $10 for three chances to win.
For more information about C.H.A.R.M., visit its website or Facebook page under Charm Headland or call 334-693-9097.
