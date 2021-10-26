PawsFest raises needed funds for Headland shelter

“They weren’t confined for one thing; they were just left to roam,” Geisler said. “Most of them have some baggage. Most of them have had no training. Most have never ridden in a car – a car is a foreign thing to them.”

This is the 14th year for PawsFest. Last year’s fundraiser was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, making this year’s fundraiser even more important for the shelter and the all-volunteer group that helps the city’s Animal Control manage it.

PawsFest is free to attend, but there is a charge to participate in some activities, like the popular dog pageant and pet parade. It costs $20 to enter your dog in the pageant, which has drawn up to 40 participants in the past. The pageant, which starts around 11:30 a.m., is for dogs of all sizes with prizes awarded for XS-S, M-L, XL and Overall Winner. Dogs can be dressed in costumes or not, and their humans are also invited to dress up. Visit www.charmheadland.org for details and for registration forms.