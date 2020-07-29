Pay study findings: Some Dothan City employees may get raises after compensation model restructured

The city of Dothan will likely restructure its pay scale soon to better recruit and retain employees after a pay study revealed some positions were below market averages in comparable cities.

A Georgia-based consulting agency, in coordination with city goals, recommends raising the minimum starting salary for many positions as well as boosting the salary for seasonal employees and providing a range based on experience.

City Manager Kevin Cowper said he initiated the pay study from Condrey and Associates to ensure that salaries were competitive, with an emphasis on public safety personnel at the city commission’s request.

“Part of what I’m trying to accomplish as city manager is to build a high-performing organization with a purpose to provide excellent customer service,” Cowper said. “This pay scale will help us recruit and retain individuals who are dedicated, who are creative and innovative, and ensure they are well-equipped and well-trained. I’m committed to building a team committed to public service.”

Before this, the city commissioned its last pay study in 2003, but Cowper said the organization has done a good job of evaluating its pay each year to match inflation.