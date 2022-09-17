Peanut boil becomes popular event at Landmark Park

There’s just something about warm boiled peanuts.

If you’re a fan, you know the routine: Bite down on the softened shell to slurp the salty juice before it runs over your fingers or down your chin. You take a peek for two perfectly boiled seeds before savoring the salty goodness.

Of course, there are those who prefer their boiled peanuts cold. And that’s OK, too.

Peanuts are a staple in the Wiregrass. Farmers are currently in the fields harvesting, and many a local roadside stand and gas station advertises boiled peanuts.

You can get your fill and learn how the crop was harvested in the 1890s during Landmark Park’s third annual peanut boil on Sept. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

A peanut stacking demonstration of peanuts grown at Landmark’s Wiregrass Farmstead will be held during the event, and live musicians will be spread around the park playing bluegrass, country and gospel music.

“You can’t help but think about peanuts in Dothan when you think about the fall,” Landmark Park Executive Director Laura VanLandingham said. “We do stack peanuts the old-fashioned way here at the park, and we like to have the peanut stacks on display during Fall Farm Day. It was sort of work that we were going to be doing anyway, so we did it so the public could watch… It’s just one more way they can experience 1890s-style farming but also enjoy the boiled peanuts.”

The peanut boil was first held at Landmark Park in 2020 when the park was looking for events to host outside and allow people to spread out. It’s attracted about 300 to 350 people in the past.

The timing is after normal park hours, which VanLandingham said gives visitors a chance to see the park when it’s not normally open. Plus, she said, it’s just a laidback time.

Visitors are allowed to help with the peanut stacking if they so choose. VanLandingham said a surprising number of people want to try their hand at it.

“It’s not something they’d want to do all day, but it’s fun to try if you’ve never done it or never seen it,” she said. “It’s a hands-on opportunity.”

Visitors are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and picnics. The boiled peanuts are prepared by Smith Brothers Produce and Seed, located at Todd Syrup Farm in Headland. Brothers Paul and Bobby Smith will be bringing four, 35-pound bags of peanuts for boiling.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for children, and free for park members and children ages 2 and under. The admission covers a plastic souvenir cup and one serving of boiled peanuts. However, if you need more, you can buy peanuts to go – a 32-ounce cup full will cost $6.

The peanut boil – sponsored by the Houston County Farm City Committee, Smith Brothers, Davis Oil, Troy Bank and Trust, and Alden Services – will also feature information and recipes from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association. Landmark Park’s Martin Drugstore will be serving a peanut butter milkshake along with other sweet treats. The park’s Interpretive Center will be open, and visitors can walk the boardwalk or play on the playground.

Landmark Park is located at 430 Landmark Drive off U.S. Highway 431 in Dothan, just three miles north of Dothan’s Ross Clark Circle. For more information, call 334-794-3452 or visit www.landmarkparkdothan.com.