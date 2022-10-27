Peanut butter 'cheese' ball, macarons take top prizes in recipe contest

The National Peanut Festival’s recipe contest saw its share of cakes, pies, and cookies Thursday.

There were also macarons, ice cream, and beef skewers.

Some recipe entries even featured creative interpretations of this year’s festival theme – “Wiregrass Roots and Cowboy Boots.” The student grand prize winner, Breeley Taylor of Wicksburg, incorporated tiny cowboy boots into her peanut butter chocolate macarons. A beef skewer dish incorporated a cowboy hat.

“They were very creative with our theme,” said Beth Taylor, chair of the recipe contest committee. “They all incorporate peanuts, of course, somehow in the recipe, but then there are those that go beyond.”

The adult grand prize winner was a peanut butter “cheese” ball prepared by Claudia Wigglesworth of Daleville. Wigglesworth received $100 and a Kitchen Aid mixer, while the student winner received $75 and a Kitchen Aid mixer.

There were 93 entries in all – 54 adults and 39 students.

Taylor said the number of overall entries is still down from pre-pandemic years, but she was pleased with the number of cake entries given the current prices of key ingredients such as eggs, flour, and milk.

“We seemed to have a good number of adult cakes this year, which was really surprising since the cost of making stuff is kind of high,” Taylor said. “Cakes and pies, I think, were good numbers, and I really was surprised with the cake entries just because that’s a lot of ingredients.”

Taylor said it’s nice to see when people really incorporate peanuts into their recipes. Peanut product usage is a key aspect in judging along with texture, taste, and appearance.

“There were people who used it in the filling, in the icing, as a chopped garnish on the top,” Taylor said. “They were able to incorporate it multiple ways, and that’s always exciting to see that you can add it as not just peanuts on the top. You can incorporate (peanuts) in it.”

Peanut Butter “Cheese” Ball

Recipe by Claudia Wigglesworth of Daleville

Ingredients

1, 8-ounce package of cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

¾ cup creamy peanut butter (not all-natural)

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1, 8-ounce bag of Bake Better with Butterfinger Bits

Instructions

Beat cream cheese, powdered sugar, peanut butter and brown sugar in a large mixing bowl until blended. Spoon onto a large piece of plastic wrap; bring up all four corners and twist lightly, forming into a ball shape. Freeze for one hour and 30 minutes or until firm enough to keep its shape.

Place Butterfinger Bits in a flat dish. Remove plastic wrap from ball and roll ball into the Bits to cover completely, pressing Bits into the ball if necessary.

Place ball on a serving dish; cover and freeze for two hours or until almost firm. This recipe can be made ahead of time. If frozen overnight, thaw at room temperature for 20 to 30 minutes before serving.

Serve with graham crackers, Teddy Grahams, or apple slices for dipping or spreading.