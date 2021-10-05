Peanut festival activities underway

You could say the 2021 National Peanut Festival is already underway.
While the fair itself is set for Nov. 5-14, there are activities that happen in the weeks leading up to the festival.
Little Miss Peanut was crowned this past Saturday. Little Miss Jackson County Taitym Wilson won the 2021 Little Miss Peanut pageant, and the Miss Peanut pageant is set for this weekend with preliminaries on Friday and the finals on Saturday at the Dothan Civic Center.
The popular cubmobile races are also planned for Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on U.S. 231 in Dothan.
The pageant this year features contestants who would have competed for the 2020 crown but were unable to because the pageant and other activities surrounding the National Peanut Festival were not held last year. Instead, the 2019-2020 queens served for two years.
There are only 26 contestants this year for the Miss Peanut Festival pageant although the pageant started with 43. Many of the contestants had to withdraw due to conflicts with college schedules.
The 2020 National Peanut Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19. And while the 2021 festival is moving ahead, there are some precautions that will be asked of fairgoers – although none of the precautions are mandatory.
“The NPF team needs every fairgoer to do their part and most of all, be respectful of others and do the right thing,” the peanut festival’s website states. “The current health situation makes for a challenging backdrop for the 77th fair. Of course, we would love for everyone to attend the fair this year and continue the great family traditions that make the event special to so many; however, we understand that some will be hesitant.”
Organizers are urging visitors to 77th National Peanut Festival to get fully vaccinated prior to attending, but there will be no vaccination requirement in order to attend the fair.
And if you can’t get vaccinated beforehand, the Houston County Public Health Department will be offering free vaccines at the fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4:30-8:30 p.m.
Masks won’t be mandated unless by government order but will be encouraged for visitors to the fair, especially for indoor spaces and crowded outdoor events held during the fair. Some independent vendor booths may even require masks for anyone in the booth, according to the peanut festival website.
Visitors are advised to plan on bringing a mask for themselves and each person in their party.
When possible, visitors are asked to spread out and social distance. Organizers suggest that if an area of the fairgrounds is busy, consider checking out another one. Or, attend the fair on a weekday when crowds are not as thick. There are also discount admission offers available for weekdays.
Hand sanitizer stations will be available throughout the fairgrounds, including at food vendors, games, rides, barns, and livestock areas.
Finally, organizers ask that you stay home if you’re not feeling well or have had close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. You should stay home if within 14 days of planning your visit to the fair you test positive for COVID-19, experience any related symptoms or come in direct contact with someone who has been infected even if you don’t show symptoms.
For more information on this year’s National Peanut Festival, visit nationalpeanutfestival.com.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.