Peanut festival activities underway

“The NPF team needs every fairgoer to do their part and most of all, be respectful of others and do the right thing,” the peanut festival’s website states. “The current health situation makes for a challenging backdrop for the 77th fair. Of course, we would love for everyone to attend the fair this year and continue the great family traditions that make the event special to so many; however, we understand that some will be hesitant.”

Organizers are urging visitors to 77th National Peanut Festival to get fully vaccinated prior to attending, but there will be no vaccination requirement in order to attend the fair.

And if you can’t get vaccinated beforehand, the Houston County Public Health Department will be offering free vaccines at the fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 6, from noon to 4 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 4:30-8:30 p.m.

Masks won’t be mandated unless by government order but will be encouraged for visitors to the fair, especially for indoor spaces and crowded outdoor events held during the fair. Some independent vendor booths may even require masks for anyone in the booth, according to the peanut festival website.

Visitors are advised to plan on bringing a mask for themselves and each person in their party.