Peanut Festival parade draws thousands downtown

A repurposed cement truck paved the route with shelled peanuts as thousands of spectators gathered Saturday for the National Peanut Festival Parade.

The “Nuttin’ But Fun in 2021” parade began at 9:30 a.m. and marked the festival’s 77th observance after a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bands, floats, military units, area officials, emergency responders and others made their way down Main Street under sunny skies.

Spectators moved to the music bands and others provided. Vendors and organizations sold food and other items as people of all ages gathered to watch the parade.