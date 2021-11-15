Peanut Festival saw good turnout

The National Peanut Festival had a good year, according to the festival board’s 2021 president.
“We had a very, very good record this year,” National Peanut Festival President Joe Snell said. “Comparable to 2019, it was great. We don’t have the total figures in yet but we were up from 2019 at least 8 percent if not a little bit more.”
Snell said this year’s attendance was over 200,000 for the festival’s 10 days.
“You cannot tell how many people come in because we have so many people who come that we don’t scan tickets,” Snell said.
For example, events like Senior Citizens Day and Special Citizens Day have attendees who are not scanned as they enter. Volunteers are also not scanned when they enter the gates.
“As far as numbers, we’re over 200,000 – I know that, but we don’t know how much,” Snell said.
The first night of the fair was better than expected, Snell said, and the last Saturday night was up from previous festivals. The fair had about 4,000 visitors on Sunday, the final day when only the midway rides and concessions are open, Snell said.
An unfinished parking area was utilized on the north side of the fairgrounds. A fence was opened up and the area, which is not paved, was nearly filled some nights, Snell said.
Concerts had a good turnout, especially the concert by Gabby Barrett on Nov. 7, who performed on the Country Music Awards just a few nights after her performance at the National Peanut Festival, having been nominated for best new artist, female vocalist, single, and song of the year.
The Peanut Festival parade also had a good turnout for the final Saturday for the festival.
Snell said selling reserved seating for Saturday’s demolition derby – the first time the Peanut Festival has done so – was well-received by attendees who were willing to pay a little extra to ensure they would have a seat for the popular event.
“That turned out super because people didn’t have to come in there and sit half the day,” Snell said.
Because the 2020 festival was canceled due to COVID-19, some of the volunteers were a tad rusty, Snell said, but overall he feels good about how the event went. Each of the festival’s different committees will submit a list of recommendations or helpful hints for next year’s festival by January so work can begin for 2022.
“We feel superbulous about how everything went,” Snell said. “It went well.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.