Peanut Festival saw good turnout

The National Peanut Festival had a good year, according to the festival board’s 2021 president.

“We had a very, very good record this year,” National Peanut Festival President Joe Snell said. “Comparable to 2019, it was great. We don’t have the total figures in yet but we were up from 2019 at least 8 percent if not a little bit more.”

Snell said this year’s attendance was over 200,000 for the festival’s 10 days.

“You cannot tell how many people come in because we have so many people who come that we don’t scan tickets,” Snell said.

For example, events like Senior Citizens Day and Special Citizens Day have attendees who are not scanned as they enter. Volunteers are also not scanned when they enter the gates.

“As far as numbers, we’re over 200,000 – I know that, but we don’t know how much,” Snell said.

The first night of the fair was better than expected, Snell said, and the last Saturday night was up from previous festivals. The fair had about 4,000 visitors on Sunday, the final day when only the midway rides and concessions are open, Snell said.