Peanut Festival's shutdown impacts nonprofits, school boosters, businesses

Jenkins said the group was surprised when the Peanut Festival board announced the fair’s cancellation.

“It was a go,” she said. “It turned around so quickly. We assumed something was going to end up happening, but we didn’t quite expect that.”

The cancellation of the group’s largest fundraiser will constrain its budget over the next year, Jenkins said. The band room will take longer to complete without the cash flow, but the effect on other functions of the organization is unclear.

“We’re going to have to reorganize and reassess,” she said. “We just have to make sure we budget accordingly.”

Jenkins said the organization is looking forward to future area events and hope they still happen. Its next scheduled event to attend is at Headland’s Harvest Day Festival on Oct. 10.

The Corn Dog Man, locally-owned by Josh Thomas, makes much of its annual earnings at the festival, where its specialty was made famous with a signature recipe that attracts fairgoers.

A staple of festival food for 60 years, the Corn Dog Man team is saddened the event has been canceled, Thomas said.