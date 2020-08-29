Peanut Festival's shutdown impacts nonprofits, school boosters, businesses

The cancellation of this year’s National Peanut Festival has disappointed many fairgoers who will not be able to make their annual trek through the plentiful food vendor area, with its wonderful aromas, and enjoy the much-anticipated tastes available at the Wiregrass area’s biggest event.
Additionally, the festival’s shutdown will also impact the financial coffers for many of the organizations, businesses and churches that showcase and sell those tasty treats as their greatest annual revenue-generating opportunity.
NPF officials earlier this month canceled this year’s fall event due to COVID-19.
The Headland Band Boosters is one group that started in a small tent near the main entrance at the NPF and has worked its way through the years to one of the largest food vendors on carnival food row near the midway.
The booth is locally famous for its Conecuh sausage dish and has been featured on Carnival Eats for its Honey Nut Puffs, a concoction of peanut butter, Frosted Flakes, and sugar that is rolled in batter and deep-fried – the way fair food is meant to be.
Headland Band Booster President Michelle Jenkins says money earned at the fair makes up at least 75% of the group’s annual revenue.
The money is used to supplement the school's band program expenses. Last year, the boosters bought new band uniforms. This year, the project is to make capital improvements to the school’s band room, which is already underway.
Jenkins said the group was surprised when the Peanut Festival board announced the fair’s cancellation.
“It was a go,” she said. “It turned around so quickly. We assumed something was going to end up happening, but we didn’t quite expect that.”
The cancellation of the group’s largest fundraiser will constrain its budget over the next year, Jenkins said. The band room will take longer to complete without the cash flow, but the effect on other functions of the organization is unclear.
“We’re going to have to reorganize and reassess,” she said. “We just have to make sure we budget accordingly.”
Jenkins said the organization is looking forward to future area events and hope they still happen. Its next scheduled event to attend is at Headland’s Harvest Day Festival on Oct. 10.
The Corn Dog Man, locally-owned by Josh Thomas, makes much of its annual earnings at the festival, where its specialty was made famous with a signature recipe that attracts fairgoers.
A staple of festival food for 60 years, the Corn Dog Man team is saddened the event has been canceled, Thomas said.
“People enjoy it and it’s been such a longstanding tradition,” he said. “The NPF Board had to make a decision based on all information that it had and I assure you it was not easy for them. We hope and pray everyone stays safe and healthy and will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”
In the meantime, the Corn Dog Man does occasionally sell its corndogs at other events throughout the year. Its next scheduled appearance will be at a pop-up event at Southern Outdoor Sports in Dothan on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For some groups, the NPF is the only fundraising event they host all year.
Each year, fans of the Dothan Firemen’s Relief Fund food tent stop by for a ribeye sandwich, pig wings or frozen sweet tea.
The festival’s cancellation may be disappointing, but retired Dothan Fire Capt. Duane Godwin, the group’s president, said the relief fund will be OK because the group tries to plan for tough times.
“We’ve been very frugal with our money,” Godwin said. “We’re very careful about what we spend it on.”
The fund is used to support firefighters in distress as well as provide lump sum donations each year to the Wiregrass Children’s Home and Chrysalis, A Home for Girls.
Godwin said the Dothan Firemen’s Relief Fund has a large mobile kitchen that requires a high-voltage set up. It’s great for the 10-day festival, but simply doing a pop-up event may not be an option, he said.
It’s not just local vendors that rely on the festival each year.
The Wiregrass Area Food Bank holds its Dream Big Food Drive typically on Wednesday during the festival with visitors receiving discounts on admission and armband purchases if they bring three cans of food and a jar of peanut butter.
The Peanut Festival food drive ranges from 10,000 pounds to 15,000 pounds of non-perishable foods each year and is the food bank’s third largest food drive, said Julie Gonzalez, assistant director of the Wiregrass Area Food Bank.
Donations to the food bank are distributed to 150 food pantries in a six-county region that encompasses Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties and the southern portion of Barbour County. The food pantries then distribute to those in need. Pantries depend on non-perishable supplies because most don’t have cooler or freezer storage to stockpile perishable foods.
Last year, the Dream Big Food Drive collected 10,228 pounds of non-perishable food.
“Basically, you’re looking at almost 9,000 meals that would have gone out into the community – the six counties that we serve,” Gonzalez said. “And this year it’s a little more impactful simply because of COVID. We don’t have access to the food drives we normally have access to.”
The food bank’s largest food drive is the annual “Stamp Out Hunger” postal carrier food drive, which brings in around 30,000 pounds of food. That drive, held in May, was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Miracle on Foster Street with WTVY is the food bank’s second-largest drive and is held in December.
With the holidays approaching, sitting at a 45,000-pound food deficit is not where the food bank wants to be.
The closure of schools in the spring and the delay in the start of the new school year has also reduced the number of food drives, Gonzalez said. And because more people have been home, grocery stores have been selling out of the non-perishable foods, leaving little for stores to donate to the national Feeding America Network, which would in turn distribute to food banks like Wiregrass.
Demand for food has also been higher this year due to COVID-19. The food bank distributed 3.3 million pounds of food during the 2019 fiscal year. For the 2020 fiscal year, which ended June 30, the food bank distributed 4.6 million pounds – the most for any single year and all due to increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
There’s really not a good alternative to food drives to replenish the food bank, Gonzalez said.
“It’s hard to replace those good old-fashioned food drives that bring in so many canned goods to the food bank,” she said.
Gonzalez said the food bank hopes that schools, civic clubs, and churches will host smaller food drives to help make-up the shortfall before the holidays.
“We are trying to figure out the game plan going forward,” she said. “We’re probably going to try to have more frequent, smaller food drives in order to replace the canned goods we would have gotten from some of the truck drives that we normally would do… But if we can’t have food drives, it’s going to be a rough holiday season this year.”
NPF representatives did not respond to requests for comment.
After hearing about the fundraising impact on several organizations, ScreenTech owner Shannon Collins said his company is ready to work with not-for-profit organizations and school-related organizations to help them recoup some of their losses.
“We have unique fundraising opportunities,” he said. “If we can help anyone, we want to do that.”
Because of its collegiate licensing and relationship with major Alabama universities, ScreenTech facilitates a program that provides apparel that organizations can sell to raise money, Collins said. Groups can sell items at the same price as retailers and keep 40% of the money for every item sold.
Since beginning the program 18 years ago, ScreenTech has helped nonprofits, bands, and churches around the state generate $500,000, Collins said.
