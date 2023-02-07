Hundreds of peanut farmers from across Alabama and Florida attended last Thursday's AL-FL Peanut Trade Show at the National Peanut Festival fairgrounds to gain information that would help them with their farming operations.

The trade show was hosted by the Alabama Peanut Producers Association, the Florida Peanut Producers Association, and the National Peanut Board. About 70 exhibitors gave more than 400 peanut growers an opportunity to view industry products and services that were offered.

Researchers from Auburn University and the University of Florida were in attendance to show the peanut research that each school has been conducting. Growers had the opportunity to speak to researchers about the projects.

Dr. Marshall Lamb from the National Peanut Research Lab spoke to attendees about this year's peanut market outlook during the show's lunch program. Growers also received an update from Bob Parker of the National Peanut Board and a legislative update from Bob Redding of the Redding Firm.