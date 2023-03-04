ANDALUSIA – A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian occurred at approximately 7:17 p.m. Friday has claimed the life of an Andalusia man, Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a news release.

The pedestrian, Joseph J. Hart, 52, was fatally injured when he was struck while in the roadway by a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Connie L. Qualls, 51, of Dozier.

Hart was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on U.S. 84 near the 136 mile marker, approximately four miles east of Andalusia, in Covington County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.