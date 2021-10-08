 Skip to main content
Peer Helpers at Highlands Elementary campus
HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Dothan City Schools and Highlands Elementary are excited to announce that the school is starting a new group on campus called Peer Helpers.

These students will attend an all-day training on how to show kindness and help others. They will also participate in various campaigns throughout the year.

The students had to go through an application process to be chosen as a part of this program.

