 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peer Helpers support Sunshine Cart students

  • Updated
  • 0
Peer Helpers support Sunshine Cart students
HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Students from the Peer Helpers Program join the Sunshine Cart students at Highlands Elementary School each month to support their project.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka's economic woes continue amid food, fuel shortages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert