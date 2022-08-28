 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Penuel speaks to John Coffee DAR Chapter

  2022-08-28
  • 0
Photo taken by Amanda Skinner

Judy Penuel, Chairman of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Coffee County, spoke to the members of the John Coffee DAR at a recent meeting.

Since 1995 Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has delivered more than 90 million books to children in over 2,000 communities worldwide, with a goal of providing a book for every child. Coffee County Affiliate is in the process of raising funds to get the project started.

The goal is to enroll local children ages 0-5 in Coffee County, pay $2.10 per child per month for wholesale books and mailing costs and to promote the program to drive enrollment and funding. Investment of $25.20 provides one book a month for one child for one year.

For more information and how to support this 501c(3) organization, contact Penuel at 512-906-9312.

Shown in photo, from left, are Penuel and the John Coffee DAR Regent Jacque Hawkins.

