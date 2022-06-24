 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
People on the street react to Roe decision

  Updated
“I think it’s ridiculous how the government has so much control over women's bodies and how little we as women get a say in these things. It's mostly because majority of those working in our government are older men and I don't think that's fair that they can have these opinions on younger women's bodies. I am very disappointed, to say the least." – Sarah Givens, 17, Dothan

"I'm honestly very supportive of Roe being overturned. I feel like those babies that are in the womb deserve protection." – Hannah Fisher, 24, Florence

"At first I was heartbroken. It feels like a huge step backward in time for women. I’m getting really mad about what the future means for my daughters and for myself, and for what other future rulings could be overturned." – Sharees Clock, 40, Dothan

"Someone is finally speaking up for a child that cannot speak for themselves, so maybe now fewer children will be murdered. I believe life begins at conception like it says in scripture, not when science says it does, because science changes as we go along." – Diane Mitchell, 63, Los Angeles, California

