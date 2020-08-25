Petition calling for reinstatement of peanut festival activities gains 5,000 signatures

Several moms of girls that qualified for the 2020 National Peanut Festival pageant strongly protested its cancellation in the comments, saying preparing for the pageant has taken a great deal of time and expense.

“This is a once and a lifetime experience for our girls. They have worked so hard and come so far!! Devastated is an understatement!!! Many of them have worked towards this for years, and they will never get another opportunity,” Linsey Missildine said in the comments.

Evans said he was familiar with families participating in the livestock shows, and said many kids raise calves just to participate in the show.

He’s worried about the impact on children’s mental health who’ve not been able to participate in normal activities or interact with their relatives and friends because of COVID-19 precautions.

“We’ve had enough turmoil for our kids over the last few months and there’s just a better way to do this,” Evans said.

Many believe that precautions, like social distancing, can be accomplished so the events can still be held.