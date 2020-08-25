Petition calling for reinstatement of peanut festival activities gains 5,000 signatures

Over 5,000 people want to see the decision to cancel the 2020 National Peanut Festival’s many events overturned, according to Change.org petition.
The petition was posted after a joint decision by the National Peanut Festival board, city of Dothan and Houston County commissioners, and Reithoffer Shows was made public on Thursday to cancel the annual fair and all associated activities.
At 2:15 p.m. Tuesday, the petition had over 5,000 signatures, reaching its goal. The petition organizer set a new goal of 7,500 signatures shortly prior.
Many who are signing the petition are advocating for the entire festival to be reinstated, including the midway rides, food vendors, the agriculture exhibits and shows, the parade, and pageant.
However, most people are chiefly concerned with the auxiliary components of the fair – the pageant, livestock competitions, and carnival food sales.
Stephen Evans, the organizer of the petition and a local financial advisor, said the effects of the fair’s cancellation will be devastating to a number of groups.
“I want it to be reinstated because I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said. “There’s no re-doing what they’re stopping.”
Several moms of girls that qualified for the 2020 National Peanut Festival pageant strongly protested its cancellation in the comments, saying preparing for the pageant has taken a great deal of time and expense.
“This is a once and a lifetime experience for our girls. They have worked so hard and come so far!! Devastated is an understatement!!! Many of them have worked towards this for years, and they will never get another opportunity,” Linsey Missildine said in the comments.
Evans said he was familiar with families participating in the livestock shows, and said many kids raise calves just to participate in the show.
He’s worried about the impact on children’s mental health who’ve not been able to participate in normal activities or interact with their relatives and friends because of COVID-19 precautions.
“We’ve had enough turmoil for our kids over the last few months and there’s just a better way to do this,” Evans said.
Many believe that precautions, like social distancing, can be accomplished so the events can still be held.
Booster clubs, nonprofits, and churches that sell carnival treats at the event rely on revenue from the annual drive to function as planned. Evans believes these groups were blindsided after it was initially reported the fair would occur as scheduled until an emergency board meeting last week.
“This difficult decision was driven by the impact of COVID-19 and the desire of all three entities to do what was best for the staff, volunteers, fairgoers, and all parties involved with the Festival,” the press release stated the next day.
The meeting was not attended by the public or the press, so details surrounding the decision remain unclear. Evans is hoping his petition will reach decision-makers and the public will be able to be a part of the conversation.
“Hopefully, they’ll realize there’s another way and hopefully some leadership will step up,” Evans said. “It was a mistake, but not one that’s gone so far that it can’t be fixed.”
So far, Evans said he has had no response from decision-makers listed as recipients of the petition, including Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba, Gov. Kay Ivey, Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, Commissioner of Agriculture Rick Pate, Dothan commissioners Beth Kenward and Albert Kirkland, Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver, Houston County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield, and the National Peanut Festival Board.
