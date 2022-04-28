Peyregne named director of Human Resources at Southeast Health

Renee E. Peyregne, MBA, SHRM-SCP, GBA, has been named director of Human Resources at Southeast Health.

Renee has 25 years of Human Resources experience in a wide variety of areas. She was most recently director of Human Resources at Pathway Inc. in New Brockton. Prior to that, she was regional human resources manager over Alabama, Louisiana and Arizona for JELD-WEN Windows and Doors in Ozark. She also served in the United States Army for seven years during Desert Storm.

She earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management and her Master Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. In addition, while serving in the military, she completed the Law for Legal Specialist course and Administration and Law for Legal Noncommissioned Officers course at The Judge Advocates General’s School in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Renee is a certified member of the Society for Human Resources Management-Senior Certified Professional.