Physical therapy can help prevent injury

You may think of physical therapy as care you might need following an injury, but it can also help prevent an injury.
“Physical therapists are the experts in the movement system of the body – the muscles and the joints and the neuromuscular system in general,” said Jason Jackson of Health Actions. “So, regular assessments of that system would really help people with posture, with balance and with overall strength and mobility to keep them healthy and living a healthy, active lifestyle.”
October is National Physical Therapy Month. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the American Physical Therapy Association.
Physical therapists and physical therapist assistants work with patients who have experienced everything from rotator cuff surgery to knee problems, headaches, balance issues, low-back pain and chronic pain. They work in hospital settings, rehab facilities, nursing homes or in outpatient clinics.
In Alabama, patients can see a physical therapist for an initial evaluation but have to be referred to physical therapy by a physician for subsequent care. Other states allow for direct access to physical therapists.
At the eastside clinic of Health Actions in Dothan, physical therapists work with patients of all ages.
Jackson, director of operations for Health Actions, said physical therapy as an industry has not always done of good job of clearing up misconceptions about the practice.
“Most people view physical therapy as that is where we go to exercise after we’ve had surgery or after we’ve had an injury,” Jackson said.
With 10 locations in south Alabama – including three sites in Dothan – Health Actions is marking 40 years since the health care company was started in 1981 by two physical therapists.
Jackson said like dentistry, physical therapy needs to be a practice that people pursue at home to prevent injuries with visits to a physical therapist for regular assessments, especially as they age. Just as you brush and floss your teeth daily, there are physical therapy movements that should be done regularly to protect your musculoskeletal system.
Physical therapy, Jackson said, can also provide an approach to treating pain without opioids and prescription drugs. And Jackson said education and awareness about how physical therapy should be utilized needs to be improved.
“It should be practiced on a continuum instead of waiting for something to break,” Jackson said. “Being very proactive and preventative would be a better situation versus reactive and after the fact.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.