Physical therapy can help prevent injury

You may think of physical therapy as care you might need following an injury, but it can also help prevent an injury.

“Physical therapists are the experts in the movement system of the body – the muscles and the joints and the neuromuscular system in general,” said Jason Jackson of Health Actions. “So, regular assessments of that system would really help people with posture, with balance and with overall strength and mobility to keep them healthy and living a healthy, active lifestyle.”

October is National Physical Therapy Month. This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the American Physical Therapy Association.

Physical therapists and physical therapist assistants work with patients who have experienced everything from rotator cuff surgery to knee problems, headaches, balance issues, low-back pain and chronic pain. They work in hospital settings, rehab facilities, nursing homes or in outpatient clinics.

In Alabama, patients can see a physical therapist for an initial evaluation but have to be referred to physical therapy by a physician for subsequent care. Other states allow for direct access to physical therapists.

At the eastside clinic of Health Actions in Dothan, physical therapists work with patients of all ages.