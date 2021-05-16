Pike County woman dies in single-vehicle crash

TROY – A single-vehicle crash at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday involving a 2013 Nissan Altima has claimed the life of a Pike County woman.
Rebecca Elizabeth Thomas, 42, of Troy was traveling north on Pike County 5513, left the roadway, struck a bridge abutment and traveled into a creek.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The crash occurred approximately nine miles east of Troy city limits.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jimmy Sailors
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today