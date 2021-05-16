 Skip to main content
Pike County woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TROY – A single-vehicle crash at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday involving a 2013 Nissan Altima has claimed the life of a Pike County woman.

Rebecca Elizabeth Thomas, 42, of Troy was traveling north on Pike County 5513, left the roadway, struck a bridge abutment and traveled into a creek.

Thomas was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The crash occurred approximately nine miles east of Troy city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

