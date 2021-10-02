The Pilot International Brain Power Walk or End Alzheimer's Walk is an annual walk that happens around the world in every Pilot Club community on the first Saturday of every October.

It is a unity of purpose demonstration to bring awareness of the Pilot Club and its mission. Additionally, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise walked at Johnny Henderson Park for the International Brain Power Walk and for Breast Cancer Awareness to honor one of their members who is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Members include (from left) Beverly Urech; Linda Peterson; LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore; Debbie Godfrey; Fran Walters; Jacque Hawkins and Jane Baxley. For information on how to join this club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.