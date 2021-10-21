Pilots attend Alabama District Fall Council

Members of the Enterprise Pilot Club (EPC) and the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise (LPCE) recently attended the Alabama District Fall Council weekend meeting held at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Decatur with the theme "Let's Party Like It's Our Pilot Birthday" continuing the October celebration of the 100th Anniversary of Pilot International.

Workshops were presented on Fundraising, Leadership and Brain-O Bingo and motivational speakers were very inspirational.

A banquet was held on Saturday evening with entertainment provided by singers Justin & Tab. On Sunday an Inspirational Service was led by Janice Clark, the Fall Council Inspirational Leader.

Over $5,000 was raised to support projects at Camp ASCCA (Alabama Special Camp for Children and Adults) by a silent auction on theme baskets prepared by the 14 clubs attending, a Crazy Auction of three of the largest baskets and selling of paper cupcakes to celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Pilot International.

Shown in photo from left EPC President-Elect Shanna Barnes; EPC President Joy Wood; EPC Members Mona Antley and Carolyn Cobb and LPCE member Jacque Hawkins.

