Pilots participate in Brain Power Walk

  • Updated
The Pilot International Brain Power Walk or End Alzheimer's Walk is an annual walk that happens around the world in every Pilot Club community on the first Saturday of every October.

It is a unity of purpose demonstration to bring awareness to the Pilot Club and its mission. Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise met at the Wall of Freedom in Johnny Henderson Park and walked for the Pilot International Brain Walk.

Members participating in the walk (from left) Jacque Hawkins, Sonja Morgan, Bonnie Gilmore, Fran Walters, Debbie Godfrey, Debbie Shelton and Caroline Gebhart.

For information on how to join this service club organization whose members do not fly planes, but educate about brains, contact Gina Oates at 347-5509 or ginaoates686@outlook.com.

