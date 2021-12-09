 Skip to main content
Pilots, Rotary shop for gifts for special needs individuals
Pilots, Rotary shop for gifts for special needs individuals

Pilots, Rotary shop for gifts for special needs individuals
Members of the Luncheon Pilot Club of Enterprise and the Enterprise Rotary Club shopped for gifts for 99 special needs individuals who have been invited to the Special Needs Christmas Party for 2021.

Working from provided “wish lists,” 12 shopping carts were used to select and purchase the gifts.

Shown in photo from left are Jane Baxley; Debra Gibson; Jacque Hawkins; LPCE Coordinator for the Special Needs Christmas Party, Pat Green; Leslie Adams; Carol Bass; Fran Walters; Linda Peterson; Caroline Gebhart; Julie Mills and Debbie Godfrey.

Shoppers not shown in photo are LPCE President Bonnie Gilmore; Brandy Woodham; Linda, Jack and Will Leib; Gina Oates; Mary Sue Cain; Judene Fluker; Neal Brown and Nick Green.

For information about joining the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Carol Bass at rexandcarol919@yahoo.com.

