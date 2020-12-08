Plant Farley to test outdoor sirens Wednesday

GORDON - Alabama Power’s Plant Farley, located near Dothan, will activate the outdoor sirens around the plant’s 10-mile radius as part of an annual test on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at noon.

The test ensures plant neighbors are aware of the sounds and messages they may hear or receive in the event of an emergency.

Plant neighbors also may receive a CodeRed notification via phone about the siren test.

CodeRed is a public safety notification app used by state and local emergency management agencies.

Residents can register to receive notifications from CodeRed on the website of their local county emergency management agency:

Dothan/Houston County Emergency Management Agency; dothanhoustoncountyema.org.

Henry County Emergency Management Agency; henrycountyal.com.

Blakely/Early County Emergency Management Agency; blakelyearlyema.org.

The annual siren test is conducted in partnership with Alabama Power, SouthernNuclear, Alabama EMA, Dothan-Houston County EMA, Henry County EMA, Georgia EMA and the Blakely-Early County EMA.

For more information, please visit the Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness website. Go to www.southernnuclear.com and search for “Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness”.

