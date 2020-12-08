 Skip to main content
Plant Farley to test outdoor sirens Wednesday
Plant Farley to test outdoor sirens Wednesday

Plant Farley in east Houston County generates 1,800 megawatts of electricity and pays $11 million in local taxes each year.

GORDON - Alabama Power’s Plant Farley, located near Dothan, will activate the outdoor sirens around the plant’s 10-mile radius as part of an annual test on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at noon.

The test ensures plant neighbors are aware of the sounds and messages they may hear or receive in the event of an emergency.

Plant neighbors also may receive a CodeRed notification via phone about the siren test.

CodeRed is a public safety notification app used by state and local emergency management agencies.

Residents can register to receive notifications from CodeRed on the website of their local county emergency management agency:

The annual siren test is conducted in partnership with Alabama Power, SouthernNuclear, Alabama EMA, Dothan-Houston County EMA, Henry County EMA, Georgia EMA and the Blakely-Early County EMA.

For more information, please visit the Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness website. Go to www.southernnuclear.com and search for “Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness”.

