Plasma with COVID antibodies sought to help others

The plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 could help those still fighting the virus, but there’s a shortage of such plasma available.

Convalescent plasma therapy, as it’s called, is being used as an experimental treatment for COVID-19. Plasma is the liquid part of blood, and the thought behind convalescent plasma is that those who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their blood that helped their immune systems fight off the virus. Their plasma, in turn, could help other patients fight the virus.

“The people in the hospital that are suffering or that are critically ill that are in the hospital currently, they are transfusing the convalescent plasma and it is helping them to fight it off and get over it quicker,” said Melinda Hinds, LifeSouth’s community development coordinator.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has put out public service announcements asking people who have fully recovered to donate plasma. The American Red Cross and other blood donor centers like LifeSouth have also put out requests for donors.

LifeSouth began collecting convalescent plasma in April, and the need for such plasma has increased 500% since the organization began collections.