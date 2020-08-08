Plasma with COVID antibodies sought to help others

The plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19 could help those still fighting the virus, but there’s a shortage of such plasma available.
Convalescent plasma therapy, as it’s called, is being used as an experimental treatment for COVID-19. Plasma is the liquid part of blood, and the thought behind convalescent plasma is that those who have recovered from COVID-19 may have antibodies in their blood that helped their immune systems fight off the virus. Their plasma, in turn, could help other patients fight the virus.
“The people in the hospital that are suffering or that are critically ill that are in the hospital currently, they are transfusing the convalescent plasma and it is helping them to fight it off and get over it quicker,” said Melinda Hinds, LifeSouth’s community development coordinator.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has put out public service announcements asking people who have fully recovered to donate plasma. The American Red Cross and other blood donor centers like LifeSouth have also put out requests for donors.
LifeSouth began collecting convalescent plasma in April, and the need for such plasma has increased 500% since the organization began collections.
“The hospitals are asking for it,” Hinds said. “We have a lot of orders and requests that are coming in from different hospitals. We started testing, looking at this and looking at the plasma and testing the donations for antibodies, back in April. And since then the need for the convalescent plasma has been extreme.”
Convalescent plasma donors must be fully recovered from COVID-19 and free of symptoms for two weeks prior to donating. A negative COVID-19 test is not necessary.
Donating plasma is similar to donating blood but takes a little longer.
Hinds said blood donations are also needed right now – especially types O negative and O positive – as blood drives have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
LifeSouth is testing blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies in hopes of finding more donors who could give convalescent plasma, such as those who may have been infected but experienced mild symptoms, Hinds said.
To find out more about becoming a convalescent plasma donor, you can visit LifeSouth’s website at www.lifesouth.org or call 888-795-2707. Donor centers are following COVID-19 guidelines, such as checking temperatures, asking screening questions, social distancing and staff wearing masks and gloves. Appointments are not necessary but can be made.
The American Red Cross has a link to register to donate convalescent plasma on its website www.redcrossblood.org.
