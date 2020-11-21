Plenty of details to work out before COVID-19 vaccinations

With the first vaccines for COVID-19 making the news, public health officials around Alabama are having conversations about how those vaccines can be best distributed.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has a three-phased plan ready for when vaccines become available. Hopes are that a vaccine will be available by mid-December. The first vaccines will be designated for healthcare workers and first responders.

“The biggest factor is how much exposure do you have,” said Corey Kirkland, administrator for the Southeastern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Kirkland said some issues health officials are facing involve cold storage, especially for the Pfizer vaccine, which requires ultra-cold storage not necessarily available at medical offices or even many hospitals. Dry ice is an option, and the Pfizer vaccine’s cold storage requirement (minus 100 degrees F) has already prompted a spike in sales, according to some media reports. The Moderna vaccine also has to be kept cold, but at temperatures more akin to a normal freezer.

“There’s a lot of trying not to get the cart in front of the horse,” Kirkland said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}