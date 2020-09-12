Plexiglass and masks help assisted-living residents look forward to loosening restrictions

Wesley Place resident Irene Rigsby moved to the Dothan facility after Hurricane Michael destroyed her home in Marianna, Florida. She lived with her daughter for a while, but chose to move into assisted living last year.

The pandemic has been challenging, she said, but the staff members have done what they can to make things more bearable for residents.

“The people here have been as nice as they could be,” Rigsby said. “We want to keep going out and we can’t, and they can’t let us. We know we can’t; but we still want to.”

Rigsby said her daughter usually helps her decorate her room for the holidays. Whether or not she will be able to do so this year is uncertain.

“We also know the virus is still out there,” Rigsby said.

Joey Greathouse, the life enrichment mentor at Wesley Place, has helped residents shop online from Walmart, Publix and Amazon. One resident even watched the live-streamed wedding of her grandson. Most residents have done well with Skype, Facebook and YouTube feeds. Residents, he said, have adapted.

“We haven’t been able to do a lot of hands-on activities during all of it, but we’ve learned a lot from each other,” Greathouse said.