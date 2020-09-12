Plexiglass and masks help assisted-living residents look forward to loosening restrictions

Coley Stephens visited with his son, Ken, on a veranda at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle.
They sat facing each other, both wearing masks, with a piece of plexiglass between them that was open on the side but created the recommended barrier. A large patio umbrella had been positioned to help block the sun.
It wasn’t an ideal way to visit, but the father and son took the opportunity to catch up in person.
“Up until a month ago, they were only able to visit through a window with the window closed,” said Holly Whitehead, the director of marketing and admissions at Wesley Place on Honeysuckle in Dothan. “So, they would use telephones and talk that way.”
In the six months since Alabama had its first case of COVID-19, restrictions have been added to slow the spread of the illness. As some restrictions have been loosened, businesses have slowly reopened. Older adults, however, are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19, and nursing homes and assisted-living facilities are still limiting visits and group activities. Visitors have to be screened, maintain social distancing and not make physical contact with residents.
But locally, facilities have implemented creative measures so residents can stay connected, see their families, and stay safe.
Extendicare Health Center, for example, set up a window visitation similar to Wesley Place. Westside Terrace Healthcare offers an e-Card service for families and friends of residents.
“Everybody’s social creatures,” Whitehead said. “… They still covet that time together.”
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle offers different levels of living arrangements based on the needs of residents. There are nursing home residents on the same campus as assisted-living residents, although in separate units. There’s also a separate memory care ward for residents with dementia.
Nursing home residents at Wesley Place are able to have visitors, but such visits may be restricted if there’s a suspected coronavirus exposure. On the assisted-living side, residents no longer have to stay in their apartments. They can go to the doctor or to the barber shop. The dining halls are still closed and group activities are not being held, but residents can gather in the communal living room to watch TV – while wearing masks and social distancing, of course.
Charlotte Forehand moved into assisted living at Wesley Place in May and was quarantined for 14 days when she first arrived. The outside visits with family have made the pandemic restrictions easier even with the plexiglass barrier, she said.
“My granddaughters come every week,” Forehand said. “My daughter is coming next week, and then my son comes and visits out there.”
Wesley Place resident Irene Rigsby moved to the Dothan facility after Hurricane Michael destroyed her home in Marianna, Florida. She lived with her daughter for a while, but chose to move into assisted living last year.
The pandemic has been challenging, she said, but the staff members have done what they can to make things more bearable for residents.
“The people here have been as nice as they could be,” Rigsby said. “We want to keep going out and we can’t, and they can’t let us. We know we can’t; but we still want to.”
Rigsby said her daughter usually helps her decorate her room for the holidays. Whether or not she will be able to do so this year is uncertain.
“We also know the virus is still out there,” Rigsby said.
Joey Greathouse, the life enrichment mentor at Wesley Place, has helped residents shop online from Walmart, Publix and Amazon. One resident even watched the live-streamed wedding of her grandson. Most residents have done well with Skype, Facebook and YouTube feeds. Residents, he said, have adapted.
“We haven’t been able to do a lot of hands-on activities during all of it, but we’ve learned a lot from each other,” Greathouse said.
Nursing homes have to report COVID-19 information to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The most recent data available – dated for the week ending Aug. 23 – shows the range of confirmed COVID-19 cases among local nursing homes.
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle in Dothan has had 31 residents test positive for COVID-19 and nine deaths due to the virus among its nursing home residents, although there have been no confirmed cases among the facility’s assisted-living residents, according to Greathouse and Whitehead. Extendicare Health Center in Dothan has had 56 nursing home residents with COVID-19 and 13 deaths due to the virus. Westside Terrace near Flowers Hospital has had six residents diagnosed and no deaths.
Henry County Health and Rehabilitation in Abbeville has had 25 residents with COVID-19 and five deaths. Enterprise Health and Rehabilitation has had 19 residents confirmed to have COVID-19 but no deaths. There have been 75 residents to test positive for COVID-19 at Oak View Manor Health Care Center in Ozark and 17 deaths from the virus. Ozark Health and Rehabilitation has had 76 residents confirmed with the virus and 13 deaths among residents due to COVID-19.
In Alabama, nearly 5,800 nursing home residents have had COVID-19. There have been 869 deaths among nursing home residents due to the virus.
As the weather hopefully cools off in the fall, Whitehead said Wesley Place wants to host more drive-by parades for residents and families or even introduce chickens for assisted-living residents to help tend in the facility’s interior courtyard. And with National Assisted Living Week going on Sept. 13-19, Wesley Place hopes to have special activities each day for residents.
“It’s such a delicate balance between trying to keep them safe but not feeling isolated,” Whitehead said. “We hope that we’re balancing that most effectively.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.