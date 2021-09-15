 Skip to main content
Poker Run benefits Boys & Girls Club of Ozark
Poker Run benefits Boys & Girls Club of Ozark

Poker Run benefits Boys & Girls Club of Ozark
SUBMITTED

The Infidels Motorcycle Club hosted a Poker Run to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Ozark.

The group presented a check for $2,212 to the Boys & Girls Club. This could not have been possible without the help of their sponsors.

Pictured are the officers of the Infidels MC Alabama Chapter and Jessica Moore, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club.

