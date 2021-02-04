Police: Another Dothan fast food worker caught using customer credit card online

An Ozark man was caught by police after he allegedly took a photo of a customer’s credit card and used it to buy Nike sports gear online.

Juan Javeon Moore, 23, is being charged with identity theft.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said the suspect was working at a fast food restaurant in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle in July 2020 when he used the stolen card information to purchase over $500 worth of merchandise from Nike.com.

Moore was arrested on Wednesday and his bond was set at $30,000.

Police are not currently disclosing the name of the fast food restaurant on Montgomery Highway where a worker was recently caught after debit card information she stole was found being used online.

Mullis said there are two other suspects in the case; one is a juvenile and the other has not been apprehended, yet.

Those who believe they might be a victim of the crime are encouraged to call the Dothan Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Unit at (334)-615-3000.

