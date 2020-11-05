Police arrest Dothan couple for growing marijuana inside home

“We served a search warrant in the 4200 block of Denton Road, where both of them were. We located 74 grams of marijuana; two large grow tents, where they were growing marijuana inside tents in their house…. Along with lighting and exhaust devices to help with the manufacturing of marijuana,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “There was also a container of mushrooms we recovered from the house and seven marijuana cigarettes were also located.”