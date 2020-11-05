 Skip to main content
Police arrest Dothan couple for growing marijuana inside home
A two-week investigation led Dothan officers to find 74 grams of marijuana being grown in an indoor greenhouse on Denton Road.

Kristina Diane McConnell, 44, and William Edward Hobbs, 53, are being charged with second-degree manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of dangerous drugs.

“We served a search warrant in the 4200 block of Denton Road, where both of them were. We located 74 grams of marijuana; two large grow tents, where they were growing marijuana inside tents in their house…. Along with lighting and exhaust devices to help with the manufacturing of marijuana,” Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said. “There was also a container of mushrooms we recovered from the house and seven marijuana cigarettes were also located.”

McConnell and Hobbs were arrested Wednesday for growing marijuana for the purpose to sell and distribute.

