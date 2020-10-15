 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police arrest Dothan man accused of attempting to shoot wife as she tried to leave
0 comments
alert top story

Police arrest Dothan man accused of attempting to shoot wife as she tried to leave

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan man was arrested after attempting to shoot his wife as she tried to leave Wednesday night with her mother.

The man reportedly missed and the bullet struck another family’s home.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Antonio Dorcell Anderson, 39, is being charged with first-degree attempted domestic violence and shooting into an occupied building.

“Within the course of an argument with his wife, he produced a firearm, shot it and struck an uninvolved residence,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said.

The victim was able to leave with her mother and multiple people reported the incident to the police, who arrived a short while later and arrested Anderson.

Anderson is currently being held at the Houston County Jail on two bonds totaling $60,000.

Antonio Dorcell Anderson

Antonio Dorcell Anderson, 39

 Houston County Jail
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert