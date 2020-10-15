Police arrest Dothan man accused of attempting to shoot wife as she tried to leave

A Dothan man was arrested after attempting to shoot his wife as she tried to leave Wednesday night with her mother.

The man reportedly missed and the bullet struck another family’s home.

Antonio Dorcell Anderson, 39, is being charged with first-degree attempted domestic violence and shooting into an occupied building.

“Within the course of an argument with his wife, he produced a firearm, shot it and struck an uninvolved residence,” Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said.

The victim was able to leave with her mother and multiple people reported the incident to the police, who arrived a short while later and arrested Anderson.

Anderson is currently being held at the Houston County Jail on two bonds totaling $60,000.

