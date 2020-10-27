Police arrest Dothan man caught sleeping in car possessed by tow truck company

A Dothan man caught sleeping in a car in the backyard of a wrecker company was arrested Monday.

Ajania Josiah Brown, 19, is being charged with burglary of a non-residence and five counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.

“Brown went into a closed fenced-in area of a wrecker company in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue. He went into several cars with the intent to steal articles from the vehicles,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Owens said Brown entered the vehicles with the intent to steal any items of value. He went back the next night and fell asleep in of the vehicles. He was found by the owner the following morning and arrested for being in possession on a 9mm firearm with the serial number removed.

He was released from jail, but was later identified as the suspect who had broken into several vehicles the night before. Warrants were issued and he was arrested again Monday night.

He is currently in the Houston County Jail on six bonds totaling $15,000.

