Police arrest Dothan man for slashing victim's face, body with broken glass decor

A Dothan man was arrested after striking a male acquaintance with a piece of broken glass décor, police said.

Cordarrel Dashaun Jackson, 24, is being charged with second-degree assault for the Sunday incident.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the two men were at a residence in the 900 block of South Bell Street when Jackson picked up a broken piece of glass and struck the victim in the face and body several times.

The victim received lacerations to the back of his head, face, and right arm. He received medical treatment at the scene, Owens said.

Jackson’s bond was set at $15,000.

