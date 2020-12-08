Police arrest Dothan man in child pornography investigation

A Dothan man was arrested for disseminating child pornography Monday after a weeks-long investigation.

Jeremy Wayne Downes, 44, is being charged with one count of dissemination/display of child pornography and police expect multiple additional related charges in coming days.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the investigation started after the Alabama Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dothan investigators on the task force obtained a search warrant, which was served Monday at Downes’ residence in the 1400 block of Eastwood Drive.

“We seized multiple electronic devices and took Mr. Downes into custody. Right now, we are in the process of doing forensic analysis on all electronic devices,” Owens said. “We have already located multiple images of children engaged in inappropriate sexual acts.”

Owens said the case does not appear to be related to a similar case in November, when a Dothan man was arrested with 60 counts of child pornography charges.

As of Tuesday morning, analysis was still ongoing and investigators are discussing charges with the district attorney’s office.