Police arrest Dothan woman accused of breaking into home, using box-cutter on ex-boyfriend

Police arrested a Dothan woman after she allegedly broke into a home and cut her ex-boyfriend with a box-cutter.

Tyshayla Nikia Thomas, 22, is being charged with second-degree burglary and second-degree domestic violence.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said officers were called to the 1100 block of Hamilton Street in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“It is alleged that Thomas knocked on the door and asked the homeowner if a certain person was present. When the victim closed the door, she locked it. Thomas then kicked the front door open, and inside an ex-boyfriend was there,” Owens said. “While inside, she used a box-cutter and cut the ex-boyfriend in the shoulder area.”

The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Thomas’ bond for the domestic violence charge has been set at $30,000 and the bond for the burglary charge has been set at $30,000.

