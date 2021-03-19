 Skip to main content
Police arrest man after witnessing him choking girlfriend at Dothan motel
Police arrest man after witnessing him choking girlfriend at Dothan motel

A Kinsey man faces domestic violence charges after police witnessed him choking his girlfriend outside a Dothan motel.

Roychester Walker, 26, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence – strangulation, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest.

Officers responded the scene in the 3100 block of East Main Street after receiving reports of a possible fight outside of the motel, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

“When officers arrived, one of the officers witnessed Mr. Walker with both hands around a female victim’s throat,” Owens said. “When Mr. Walker saw the officer, he fled on foot. At some point, he was able to make it back to his hotel room, where he locked himself in the room.”

Officers eventually made entry into his apartment, apprehended the suspect, and arrested him.

His bond was set at $30,000.

Owens said Walker is also wanted by the Alabama Department of Corrections on a parole violation for a previous conviction.

Roychester Walker

Roychester Walker, 26, of Kinsey

 Sable Riley

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

