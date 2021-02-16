 Skip to main content
Police asking for public's help in Cowarts Dollar General armed robbery case
Police asking for public's help in Cowarts Dollar General armed robbery case

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a Cowarts Dollar General and shot at an employee.

A masked black male armed with a handgun entered the store around 9:54 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14, according to Houston County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Bill Rafferty.

“The unknown male demanded cash from the clerk and fired rounds in the store at an employee who ran to the rear of the building,” Rafferty said. “The unknown male ran from the building in an unknown direction.”

The case is under investigation and no other information is available at this time.

If anyone has any information in reference to this case, please contact the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at (334) 677-4808, (334) 677-4882, or (334) 677-4809, or call Crime Stoppers at (334)-793-7000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

