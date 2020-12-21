Police charge Dothan man for robbing victim of cash, iPhone

A Dothan man has been arrested for robbing a victim of cash and iPhone on East Newton Street.

Alexander Le’Tre Cochran, 25, is being charged with third-degree robbery.

“On Aug. 25, Mr. Cochran was in the 1100 block of East Newton Street with the victim and used force against the victim by striking him in the head with an unknown object,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Cochran was identified by community members in the area and was arrested over the weekend.

His bond was set at $15,000. Court records show he is still in jail.

