Police charge store employee caught pocketing cash by making fraudulent returns

Dothan police arrested a retail store employee after his employer caught him making fraudulent returns and pocketing the cash.

Dwight Malone, 25, of Dothan, is being charged with third-degree theft of property.

“It is alleged that between Oct. 14 and Oct. 26, an employee at a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street processed multiple fraudulent returns and took cash from the register,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “He took about $550 all together,”

Management from the shop in the Porter Square shopping plaza noticed a higher-than-normal amount of returns, reviewed surveillance cameras and saw Malone making returns when no customers were present, according to Owens.

Malone’s bond has been set at $2,500.

