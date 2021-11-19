 Skip to main content
Police: Couple stole gun at Academy before loading it, turning it on employees
Police: Couple stole gun at Academy before loading it, turning it on employees

A Dothan couple was captured by police after stealing a firearm from a local sports and outdoors store, loading the weapon, and then turning it on staff members.

Justin Curtis Frase, 37, and Sheree Michelle Gremillion, 27, are each charged with one count of first-degree robbery.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said both suspects went to Academy Sports on Tuesday and browsed the firearm department. While there, Frase grabbed a firearm and ammunition and began loading the firearm as he walked out of the store without paying.

Employees confronted Frase outside the store when he pointed the loaded gun at them.

Owens said Gremillion was complicit in Frase’s plans to rob the business and they were both arrested.

Both suspects’ bond were set at $60,000 each.

